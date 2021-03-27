The Olympic Tavern temporarily closes up shop as staff members test positive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline restaurant will be closed until April 5th, due to several staff members testing positive.

The Olympic Tavern came to this decision after working with the Winnebago County Health Department.

The Bar and Grill said in a Facebook post, “despite our staff and guests wearing masks full time, spraying everything with sanitizer constantly, still operating at self imposed 70% capacity, and doing our best to follow the ever-changing regulations over the past year, several of our staff have reported a positive test for COVID.”

They also wrote they will update more information on Monday.

MORE HEADLINES: