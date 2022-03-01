LEROY, Ill. (WTVO) — A trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates passed through Central Illinois on Tuesday.

The demonstration is labeled as “The People’s Convoy.” The cross-country event started in California and will end in the Washington D.C. area. They were near Bloomington on Tuesday, and supporters waived flags and signs along the side of the road.

A leader with the group, who did not want to give out his name, said that they are calling on the government to end its COVID-19 National Emergency Declaration.

“A lot of truckers are getting hit, a lot of state workers are getting hit from the mandates,” he said. “Forced jabbing, issues like that, that are unconstitutional, trying to bring some Constitution back to America.”

The next stop for the convoy is Indianapolis.