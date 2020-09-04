The public fights to keep the behavioral health services wing open at Mercyhealth’s Rockton Ave. Campus

ROCKFORD (WTVO) – The public got to officially voice their opinions for the first time since Mercyhealth announced plans to close its behavioral health wing. The public hearing spanned 4 hours, with person after person stepping up to the mic to say how its closing will affect the community. One speaker said in patient mental health services is the reason he was able to speak today.

“I would be dead. I would not be alive today if I only had outpatient care”, said Tim Coe.

Members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board listened intently as Tim Coe, and more than two dozen others shared their experience with mental health illness. More people stood outside in support. All hoping to keep the behavioral health services wing open at Mercyhealth’s Rockton Avenue campus.

“You need that extra help from a hospital, from a professional to step in and try to assist the families that loved one can get back on their medication or get back on a program that they decided to leave”, Dana Ossola-Jung, who has worked in the mental health field for over 20 years.

The board will determine if the hospital can permanently stop in-patient mental health services. Those in the mental health field say, treating some patients takes more than a day.

Ashlie Judd, another mental health professional said, “especially psyche meds they take some time to run their course through your system get you stabilized, it’s not going to be an overnight fix especially with major psyche disorders like schizophrenia”.

Coe added, “I was actively suicidal in that incident and going home that night would have spelled the end of my life”.

Mercyhealth’s President and CEO Javon Bea said patients will be sent to SwedishAmerican where there are 42 beds in the behavioral health wing. SwedishAmerican sad that bed count won’t be in place until late 20-21. Right now Swedes has 32 and on average 90% of those beds are filled.

“You know it’s impossible to predict what’s going to walk in your door at any moment and so at 90% capacity the odds of somebody coming in and is not having a bed are much greater”, SwedishAmerican’s Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, said Don Daniels.

When the hospital hits capacity patients are sent as far as Chicago for treatment, something Tim Coe and his family lived through.

“They had to travel back and forth every day for I think 5 days and it took a toll on all of us between their tears thinking their son could have just died and it was terrible for them”, said Coe.

Mercyhealth’s Rockton Avenue campus temporarily closed its in-patient behavioral health wing in July. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is expected to make a decision whether to permanently close the wing by September 22nd.