ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Salvation Army of Winnebago County has a week and a half left of their “Red Kettle” Campaign. Their goal is in arms reach as they finish out their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“There are people in need and they need help and I am here to say, just sound the alarm and that’s kind of really what the bell is for. To make people aware there’s a need. That bell kept ringing. So the red kettle bells are all about bringing attention to the fact that there are people in need,” said Major Monty Wandling the Coordinator for Salvation Army of Winnebago County.

This years goal is to raise $265,000. This money goes towards emergency items needed in the community. As well as food, clothes, rent, and other necessities for families in the Winnebago County and neighboring areas.

With inflation, prices for a full pantry at the Salvation Army has gone up about 65%. Good news is that the campaign has already surpassed it total from 12 months ago at this point. They sit at almost half way at about $120,000

“What we raise in the kettles is to help us help people in our community all year. We don’t just raise money in our kettles for our Christmas distributions,” Wandling said.

If unable to donate their are many ways to still get involved.

“Some people I know don’t have money to give and we’ve really encouraged them to volunteer, to ring the bell for us, which is so helpful,” Wandling said.

Over 2,200 hours have been logged from bell ringing.

“If there’s anyway they can give back this would be the way to do it. Give to Salvation Army and it’ll benefit all the people that are in need,” said Dan York who was ringing the bell at Hobby Lobby.

“Makes you feel good, you get to meet the public you know do something for a good cause,” said Kelly Mainard who was ringing the bell at Gray’s IGA Food.

The “Red Kettle” campaign goes until Christmas Eve.

For nearby locations and more information on how to donate visit, the Salvation Army’s Winnebago County page

To volunteer to ring the bell visit registertoring.com

For anymore information and ways to stay updated follow the Salvation Army of Winnebago County’s Facebook page.