ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is Easter weekend, and with that comes kids hunting for candy-filled eggs.

Families were excited to go out, get candy and take pictures with the Easter bunny at a local Easter egg hunt Saturday. Organizers said that it was the perfect start to Easter weekend.

“Patriot and Zion decided it’s time to do an Easter egg hunt for the kids… so I stuffed eggs and I got eggs and candy, and the main thing was the Easter bunny,” said Janice Forrest, sight director for Patriot’s Gateway Center, a safe place for kids to go after school to explore new activities and new opportunities.

Forrest said that it was an egg-citing day to have an Easter egg hunt after two years without them.

“Every kid wanted the Easter bunny and that did it,” Forrest said. “You know, kids will let you know if they’re happy or not, because they are going to show you with their smiles and their hugs, and that’s what it is for me.”

With kids running around hunting for Easter eggs to put in their basket, Forrest said that the love, smiles and hugs are the best part.

“To have the chance for the kids and the parents to get outside on a beautiful spring day to get some candy and celebrate Easter,” said Michael Thomas, pastor at Zion Lutheran Church.

Thomas said that this was one of many opportunities for the community to come out, mingle and have a good time.

“Our Easter egg hunt is one of our several community building activities in the neighborhood here, and in the neighborhoods of midtown, in partnership with Zion Lutheran Church and Patriot’s Gateway Center to reach out and build community here in Rockford,” he said.

Both Michael and Janice said that this is what the community is all about.

“It’s all about the kids, honey, and we have been sheltered for two years,” Forrest said. “It’s time to get out and start doing some stuff.”

Organizers said that they can not wait for more community activities like this one.