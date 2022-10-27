ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 17th Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordination Council(FVCC) held their final event of Domestic Violence awareness month on Thursday. The “Shining a Light on Domestic Violence” Event.

“It is a way for us to finish out domestic violence awareness month. Really to honor survivors in our community. To celebrate those that have survived domestic violence, and to also honor those who provide services in our community to families experiencing violence, and so our theme is to mourn, celebrate, and connect,” said Nicole Ticknor the Deputy Court Administrator of Domestic Violence Courts.

Ticknor and many others had setup the event to help honor domestic violence survivors. It also helps with bringing the conversation of Domestic Violence to the forefront of the community.

“Awareness is power and so the more we encourage people to speak out about domestic violence, the more we teach people what domestic violence looks like, and the more we make it okay to talk about, that empowers people,” Ticknor said.

The evening was filled with speeches from survivors, community members, and even a few awards. Quo-Shayla Brewer was awarded “Shining The Light Award,” for her contributions in bringing awareness to domestic violence. She said anyone in the community can do the same.

“To just continue to spread the knowledge of domestic violence. Definitely talking about the resources that we do have in the community such as Remedies and the Family Peace Center. I think that just bringing awareness to that will definitely get people to you know become more knowledgeable and will definitely help survivors access resources and help,” Brewer said.

For more information on Domestic Violence and events check out the 17th Judicial Circuit FVCC Facebook page.

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.