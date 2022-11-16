ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Public Schools board member resigned after an altercation was caught on camera.

It happened outside of the RPS headquarters Tuesday night. The local documentarian involved said that he is taking the focus off of what happened to him and turning toward the larger issue at hand.

“This is not over,” Nicholas Stange said. “The school board needs to do a better job.”

Stange was filming outside of the Rockford Public Schools headquarters after Tuesday night’s board meeting. He said that RPS 205 board member Michael Connor, who was initially heading to his car, turned and came in his direction.

Connor got into an altercation with Stange before confronting his girlfriend. Stange said that he did not know who Connor was before the incident.

Connor resigned from his position on Wednesday, but Stange said that is not enough.

“So if these people are willing to, you know, behave the way they did last night, they can’t handle the accountability for what happened to a young man, I mean, no, there’s not closure,” Stange said.

Stange is a history teacher in the Harlem School District, but is also a local documentarian currently focused on documenting the May 30th Alliance’s fight for racial justice in Rockford.

Members of the May 30th Alliance were at the meeting to speak about Parris Moore. The Auburn High School freshman was slammed to the ground by a school resource officer in September 2021.

“The reason May 30th is out there, the reason people have been paying attention a little bit to the board meetings, is because the community wants accountability,” Stange said. “We had a kid who was slammed on the ground, has a fractured skull and it’s still over a year and we don’t have answers.”

Stange did not speak at the meeting, but other May 30th Alliance members did. Two members were removed from the premises after a heated exchange with board members.

Stange wants to focus on the bigger picture.

“That’s really why everything has taken place, and the fact that we have not seen justice for that young man- for that young boy,” he said.

Stange hopes that this altercation will force the board to take accountability.

“Parris deserves better. His family deserves better. This community deserves better,” Stange said.

The RPS board and Connor did not respond when asked to comment.