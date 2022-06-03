ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Keith Country School alum Shawn Ryan, creator of the Emmy-winning series “The Shield,” delivered the commencement speech at the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday.

Keith held its ceremony at Rockford University.

Seven seniors graduated and will attend college. Together, they raked in $2.8 million in scholarships to pay for school.

Ryan said, after dealing with the COVID-19 lockdowns, the graduating class deserves a lot of credit.

“These young men and women really deserved a celebration,” Ryan said. “They really deserved to be acknowledged for all the fantastic work they’ve done and I think it’s changed them and I think it’s made them all think about the world at large and hearing them and their speeches today, you get the sense that these are people that really want to go out and change the world for the better.”

In addition to “The Shield,” Ryan has also created or co-created the TV series “The Chicago Code,” “Last Resort,” and “S.W.A.T.”