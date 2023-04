(WTVO) — ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ hit the top of the leaderboard this weekend.

The animated movie based on the legendary Nintendo video game series brought in $146 million over the weekend to take the top spot at the domestic box office.

With an estimated $173 million in international earnings, “Mario” broke records for video game adaptions and animated films.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” came in second with $14.6 million while “Dungeons and Dragons” was in third place with $14.5 million.