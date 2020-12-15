‘The vaccine does not contain a tracking chip’: Dr. Ezike dispels COVID-19 myths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois top health official sought to dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine as the state saw its first doses administered on Tuesday.

“As the vaccine for COVID-19 continues to roll out, I’ll do my best to dispel the myths and misinformation that may accompany it,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

She also refuted claims that the vaccine contains a tracking chip, that getting the vaccine can result in someone contracting the virus, and said there’s no evidence that it causes infertility.

Ezike said, “It’s easy to see something on Facebook” but advised residents to seek the opinion of accredited scientists and doctors.

Gov. JB Pritzker said more than 100,000 frontline healthcare workers would be inoculated within the next week in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout.

The governor also noted that today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released findings of its review of the second, Moderna vaccine, which was found to be 95% effective against the virus.

Moderna’s vaccine is expected to go before the FDA review panel to be authorized for emergency use this Thursday.

Pritzker said Illinois’ vaccine shipments next week will likely include both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 117 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 8.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 10.3%,

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 10.7% (11.1% yesterday)

Boone: 12.7% (12.4% yesterday)

Carroll: 8.9% (11.1 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.8% (10.6% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 13% (13.1% yesterday)

Lee: 7.1% (7.9% yesterday)

Ogle: 12.1% (12.6% yesterday)

Stephenson: 7.2% (7.6% yesterday)

Whiteside: 8.9% (9.4% yesterday)

Winnebago: 11.8% (12.4% yesterday)

