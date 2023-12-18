ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Jamie Evans’s funeral services were held followed by a procession through the Village of Roscoe. Residents were told they could come out and show their respect to the Chief’s family.

“I haven’t seen this type of, you know, turnout for this type of event. So it’s just special,” said Jim Blevins with many ties to Roscoe for more than two decades. “I think Jamie has given to this community. It’s just a way of giving back.”

“Well I support the police department and the fire department,” said Dan Crawford a Roscoe resident. “I remember Jamie from bowling with my father, Willie Crawford, and I met her once at our house, so just. Yeah, it just seemed like a nice person.”

Evans served as chief of the Roscoe Police Department from 2008 to 2022. She was the first police chief in Winnebago County. She passed away after her second battle with cancer.

“I just know she was very instrumental in bringing the village of Roscoe up to today’s standards as far as technology and stuff like that. So she was a progressive thinker in that way. And, you know, her services were appreciated and will be missed,” Blevins said.

All who stepped out wanted to show support for the Evans family, but also for their fellow first responders as a show of support for putting their lives on the line.

“Just to let them know that, you know, we’re thinking of them at this. Their time of need right now for the family, for the police department, for all members who serve,” Belvins said.