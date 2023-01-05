ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Courthouse announced they will reopen its doors January 9th.

A fire back on November 5th has kept the building out of commission.

“It’s been a process of trying to get the work done as quickly as possible, but also not to rush back and make things, to make sure we are doing things as safely as possible,” said Thomas Jakeway the 17th Judicial Circuit Court Trial Court Administrator.

Jakeway said that it’s been all hands on deck to get back up and running.

“It’s been a complicated process involving a number of specialists including a remediation company, an industrial hygienist, and officials from the City of Rockford, Who have been able to give us the assurance that we are returning in a phase and approach appropriately,” Jakeway said

Courtrooms and offices that will open are the fourth floor court room, the first floor court room, the states attorney’s office, public defender’s office, coroner, and jury commission. All other court rooms and meetings will continue online or relocate.

“The 17th circuit and the other departments in Winnebago County are proud that we’ve been able to minimize the disruption that we’ve had to services. We were well equipped from the technology we’ve invested from the Covid pandemic to be able to transition quickly and adapt quickly to continue to do court by virtual means instead of cancellations,” said Jakeway.

Even with the long road back spirits are high.

“I think the while the project maybe took longer than expected, we are pleased and excited that January 9th will be a restoration in return of some occupancy of the court house for the public,” Jakeway said.

If you are wondering if this affects your hearing location, meeting, etc. administrators recommend visiting the 17th Court’s website.