ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The classic musical fantasy “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to Rockford-area theaters at the end of January.

Fathom Events will bring the film back to theaters for its 85th anniversary on January 28, 29, and 31st for screenings at AMC Showplace 16 in Rockford and AMC Showplace 14 in Machesney Park.

The film was last in theaters 10 years ago in a 3-D version, for its 75th anniversary.

The 1939 MGM film, based on “The Wonderful World of Oz” series of books by author L. Frank Baum, tells the story of Dorothy Gale of Kansas, who is whisked away by a tornado and taken “over the rainbow” to the magical land of Oz, where she enlists the help of a Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion to defeat a Wicked Witch and take her to meet the all-powerful Wizard of Oz, who has the power to send her home.