Theft, unlawful restraint and domestic battery charges for Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Grand Jury indicted Steven Hardt, 23, on charges of domestic battery, theft, and unlawful restraint.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney says police were called to Javon Bea Hospital on Riverside on August 3rd for what was later determined to be a domestic battery.

Hardt was developed as a suspect and later arrested.

He is charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery, Unlawful Restraint, and Theft.

Hardt faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted. He is due to appear in court on August 31st.

