ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois Hospice welcomed Franz Furwig, the Chief Comfort Officer from Furst Staffing.

The therapy dog’s visit was Northern Illinois Hospice’s first, and CEO Lisa Novak called his visit a big morale booster.

“The work that we do is challenging and it’s 24/7 365, so it’s really important that we create opportunities for our team to really benefit from a little comforting themselves,” she said.

The staff was also treated to a lunch catered by Portillo’s.