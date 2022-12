(WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people of puppy scams ahead of the holidays.

Puppy scams are one of the most emotionally devastating scams, according to the BBB. While the actual cases are down this past year, losses in North America are expected to exceed $2 million.

BBB urges consumers to be on high alert for scams. Many bogus puppy websites, often registered outside of North America, appear and vanish quickly, which hampers law enforcement efforts.