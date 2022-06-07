ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several Rockford programs have been awarded $50,000 thanks to legal marijuana sales.

The funds are part of the “Rockford REGROW (Reinvest, Energize, Give, Restore Opportunity, Win)” grants, and were awarded Monday evening to Comprehensive Community Solution’s “Alpha Project,” at 917 S Main Street; 815 Alive’s Renegade Football team; and New Genres Art Space, at 118 N Main Street.

A portion of Illinois’ legal marijuana tax income has been designated for minority communities impacted by the War on Drugs.

Those communities are mostly black Americans, according to the NAACP.

The grants were proposed before City Council last month and approved on Monday night.

In an effort to offset the economic effect of the War on Drugs on the black community, the City hopes tax funds collected legal cannabis will go toward local youth programs, communities impacted by gun violence, and promoting employment opportunities.