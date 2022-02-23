ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Albert Perez’s family is still grieving after he was beaten to death in 2019.

The 28-year-old left behind two daughters and one son. Yvette Johnson, the mother of Perez’s daughters, said that he was a great dad, and his older daughter is still having a hard time coping with him being gone.

“They wanna call him, they wanna see him, but they can’t,” Johnson said.

Dozens of what ifs and firsts that Johnson said her daughters will never have.

“He won’t be able to be there for their high school graduation to finish watching them grow up, when they go to college to walk across that stage too, and even when they get married,” she said. “He won’t be able to walk them down the aisle.”

Perez was beaten to death in November of 2019. Detectives said that the 28-year-old was involved in a disturbance on Simpson Road in Rockford. Perez was bleeding from his head when officers arrived on scene.

“He was on life support and he was just laying there, and I just wanted him to wake up and this all be a nightmare,” Johnson said.

It was not, however, and Perez later died from his injuries. Clarence Benjamin pled guilty to his part in Perez’s death more than two years later.

Johnson said that the two men took a father from three little kids who now really miss him.

“They can’t go to the park with him, they can’t call him. they can’t see him, they can’t play, they can’t laugh. All the daughter, dad stuff is gone,” she said. “I see these dads out with their daughters everyday and then I look at mine and my daughters don’t have that anymore.”

Another man, Joseph Benjamin, is also charged in Perez’s death. He is scheduled to make a plea on March 9.