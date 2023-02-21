ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford Police, a historic Rockford bar was broken into on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to an alarm at Mary’s Place, at 602 N. Madison, around 6:50 a.m.

The officers found damage to the front door where entry was made. Police say the suspect stole several cartons of cigarettes and a bottle of whiskey.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with information leading to an arrest is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.

Mary’s Place is known as “Rockford’s oldest bar” and was opened in 1933 and has remained in continuous operation ever since.