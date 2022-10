SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona.

According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at (815) 895-3272.