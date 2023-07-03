SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in South Beloit are searching for car thieves in a gold Jeep Cherokee that opened fire on a homeowner after stealing several of his vehicles.

According to the South Beloit Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14000 block of Prairie Commons Lane on Monday around 1:10 p.m.

The victim told police that 3-4 suspects had arrived in a 2015 gold Jeep Cherokee and had stolen two vehicles that were parked in his garage. When the victim attempted to stop the suspects as they fled the scene, they opened fire on him, police said.

Officials reported finding bullet holes in the victim’s house, but no one was injured in the shooting.

Police are currently on the lookout for the Jeep, which had an Illinois registration BH25953 and was also reported to have been stolen.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.