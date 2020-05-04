‘Think of your mother; McNamara warns against getting together for Mother’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara urged residents to avoid gathering to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend with an impassioned plea.

“Think of your mother,” McNamara said. “This virus doesn’t care if you’re related, doesn’t care if you’re best friends, doesn’t care if it’s brother and sister, you can still transmit the virus.”

“We know that by getting together, you’re putting everyone at risk. I’m asking you to please stay home, continue to practice social distancing,” he said.

There are 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Monday, according to the county health department, but no additional deaths.

There are 616 total cases of coronavirus in Winnebago County to date, and 22 deaths. One hundred and seven people have recovered.

