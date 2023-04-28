ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Entrepreneurs who have success with their small businesses are partnering to help aspiring startups get their careers going.

Transform Rockford will host an “Accelerating Creatives and Entrepreneurs (ACE) Conference and Expo” on May 11th, to help owners network with one another and share tips on how to run a business.

They hope the event will help small business owners make connections.

Teresa Beach-Shelow, president and co-founder of Superior Joining Technologies, said the event and those like it can be key to a business’ success.

“We believe that entrepreneurship is a base for growing businesses in our region,” she said. “We have to be able to not only own a business but then grow a business to have employees. And it’s very important for us to have good jobs in the community, created by people that have ideas.”

Those taking part will also learn how to prepare for the upcoming FastPitch program at EIGERLab, which gives entrepreneurs a chance to win up to $5,000 by pitching their business idea “Shark Tank”-style to a panel of judges.