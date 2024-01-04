ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new report, the most popular used car in Rockford is the same model chosen by most drivers in the state.

That would be the Chevrolet Equinox, which represents 4.8% of all used car sales in the Rockford area, and 3.2% of all used car sales in Illinois, according to iSeeCars’ Most Popular Cars study.

Nationwide, the Equinox was the third most popular used vehicle, with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 coming in second.

The Ford F-150 was the best-selling used vehicle in America in 2023. It came in at number 2 in Rockford and Illinois, with 4.0% of all Rockford used car sales and 2.7% of all Illinois used car sales. The F-150 was also the best seller in 34 states.

The Silverado came in third in Rockford (3.6%) and third in Illinois (2.1%).

However, the Ford Escape ranked as Rockford’s fourth most popular used car, followed by the Dodge Ram 1500.

Statewide, the Jeep Grand Cherokee ranked fourth, with the Ford Escape coming in fifth.