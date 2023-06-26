LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Loves Park playground will be closed for the rest of the summer.

The beloved wooden play structure at Wentland Sports Complex, 9400 Forest Hills Rd., will be removed, the Rockford Park District announced on their Facebook page.

The Rockford Park District released renderings of plans for the new park on Facebook, bringing a flurry of mixed reactions in the comments.

The Rockford Park District released renderings of plans for the new park on Facebook, bringing a flurry of mixed reactions in the comments.

The Rockford Park District released renderings of plans for the new park on Facebook, bringing a flurry of mixed reactions in the comments.

The new play area design was chosen based on community feedback and will have a splash pad and other features for future generations. Many users left comments with their opinions, both in favor and against.

“This is absolutely absurd,” one comment wrote, receiving 28 reactions from other users. “I get adding a splash pad, but you’re taking away the best park in the area.”

“We loved this playground,” another comment said. “Sad to see it go and replaced with a much smaller play set.”

Not all comments voiced displeasure with one user writing, “This is exciting!”

Work is expected to begin this fall and to be completed next summer.