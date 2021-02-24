‘This is our office.’ | ISP cracks down on drivers who violate ‘Move Over’ law

(WTVO) — First responders across Illinois are stressing the importance of Scott’s Law. It requires drivers to slow down and move over if possible when passing police, fire, and ambulance vehicles.

Illinois police agencies are teaming up to enforce the ‘Move Over’ law. Michele Rave got a front row seat and took us along for the ride.

‘Scott’s Law’ was passed in 2002 in honor of Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Scott Gillen. Wednesday, we had the chance to ride along with ISP Master Sergeant Heather Hansen.

She tells us that she has a personal connection to the law.

“I was on that crash when he was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver who just basically drove right down through our scene and didn’t move or give us enough room to work,” MSgt. Hansen said.

Scott’s Law doesn’t just apply to Illinois State Police and other officers. It protects all emergency personnel and anyone who has to pull over to the side of the road in case of an emergency.

“This is our office this is where we work and this is where all our equipment is. And we don’t want you drive through our office and if you do have to come through our office or near our office, we want you to reduce your speed at much as possible,” MSgt. Hansen added.

During the ride along, several drivers were pulled over for violating ‘Scott’s Law.’

“Our violations went down a lot in 2020 but in 2021 [we’ve had] 11 squad cars crashes already and 200 citations. We’re on course to have a bad year,” MSgt. Hansen explained.

Hansen says by following the law, you can avoid getting a costly ticket, but more importantly you can save a life.

“We want anybody who who happens to have a hazard or an emergency on the side of the road everyone deserves to travel through our state safely and get home to our families,” she added.