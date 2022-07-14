You should always decant red wines before eating food as it helps build flavor profiles while improving aroma and taste.

(WTVO) — If you live in or plan to visit Illinois, there is one food you have to eat, according to Food & Wine.

Editor David Landsel put togther an extensive list of the top foods to consume in each state. Landsel has been a food and travel writer since the late 1990s and says he has visited each of the fifty states more times than he can count.

In Illinois, Food & Wine says you have to try the Italian Beef Sandwich.

“The exact origins are tough to pin down, but the legend of Italian beef, pride of Chicagoland, is too good to prove incorrect,” the magazine writes. “Immigrants working the stock yards would bring home the tougher cuts, or so the story goes, seasoning and slow-cooking them into submission, yielding an aromatic, irresistible jus. Sliced thinly and served on Italian bread, the beef made a sandwich that Chicagoans couldn’t get enough of. Since the 1930s, Italian beef has been one of Chicago’s finest quick meals, and today, the sandwich isn’t much more complicated than it was at the beginning. The key components are an absorbent commercial-grade roll from a local institution like Gonnella, shards of slicer-cut beef, liberal amounts of giardiniera, hot or sweet peppers, and as much of the jus (or gravy) as you want. Hot and Wet, Sweet and Wet, Hot, Sweet and Wet, or even Dry (but why would you?) — try it all the ways, at all the places.”

In the Rockford area, Yelp users rated DiTullio’s Italian Market & Cafe, at 2207 E State Street, followed by Portillo’s, 6090 E State Street, Buddy’s Burgers, 6551 E Riverside Blvd, Uncle Nicks, at 918 E State Street or 5404 E State Street, and Tom & Jerry’s, 5446 E State St, as the best place to get an Italian Beef.

