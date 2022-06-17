ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford diners have a multitude of choices of where to eat, but one restaurant takes the crown as the city’s best-reviewed restaurant.

That would be The Norwegian, at 1402 N. Main Street, according to Yelp.

The Scandinavian breakfast and brunch restaurant secured a four and a half star rating with 117 reviews, with one visitor saying “This is Rockford’s best keep secret in 2022,” adding “Norwegian isn’t much to look at from the front- but that’s because you enter from the back. True little hipster joint. But The Norwegian is not just a hipster joint, it’s a legitimate culinary destination in Rockford.”

The Norwegian is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

GreenFire Restaurant Bar & Bakery came in second place, with a four-star rating from 576 reviews. GreenFire is located at 6795 E Riverside Blvd, and describes itself as an “American bistro & market serving locally sourced, wood-fired pizza, burgers & fish, plus wine.”

Prairie Street Brewing Company (four stars), at 200 Prairie Street, Tavern on Clark (four stars), at 755 Clark Drive, and Lucha Cantina (four stars), at 1641 N. Alpine Road, rounded out the Top Five of the best reviewed Rockford restaurants.

The next time you are planning to dine out, you might want to try one of these establishments and see how they stack up!