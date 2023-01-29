ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is bring back its “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.”

Starting Tuesday, restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and creative carry-out. Specials include exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions.

Community members can also vote for restaurants in categories like “Best Restaurant,” “Best Bite,” “Best Atmosphere and Vibes” and “Best Cocktail or Brew.”

The RACVB said that the week is a great way to support local businesses.

“So, besides specials, they might offer a special menu just for Restaurant Week as a way to get and remind people to come in and support restaurants,” said Jacqui Corsi, vice president of marketing at the RACVB. “We all know what happened during the pandemic with restaurants, and I would say that some of them are still struggling. So, this is a great way to support them, but also get a great meal out of it.”

This is the 3rd Annual “Restaurant Week.” Residents can check out special menus and promotions on Rockford’s website.