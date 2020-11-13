This year’s Rockford Festival of Lights to honor Alderman John Beck

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2020 Festival of Lights, to be held at Sinnissippi Park, has been dedicated to the memory of Rockford public servant, Alderman John Beck.
Beck passed away earlier this year after serving the city’s 12th Ward for nearly 20 years.
This year will mark the 31st year for the Festival of Lights. The drive-thru events opens on November 27th.
