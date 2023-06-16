ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is home to the 39th annual USA BMX Midwest Nationals. It is expected to bring 5,000 visitors to the Forest City.

“It’s such a positive place out here. It’s a family sport. You’ve got kids all ages from three years old on the Little Strider bikes to 60 over,” said Rockford BMX Marketing Director Garret Rapp.

The Mecum sisters who race for Kegel’s BMX team were excited about the event as well, “Everyone’s like family and pretty much like even if you’re not on the same team, everyone’s still friends.”

“It’s great,” said Lindsay Janczeski who came from Georgia with her two boys who race. “and you see people you won’t see again, but you also see people over and over again. People from all over the country. My kids have made friends with kids from all over the place. So it’s great to see them at all these events time after time,”

With hundreds of riders from across the world in town Rockford is estimated to make $1.1 million in revenue.

“I’ve talked to riders that flew in here from Japan specifically to come to this track, which is just incredible, really proud representation of the city of Rockford and the sport general,” Rapp said.

“You get to make a lot of new friends and you get to make like it’s really fun,” the Mecum siblings said.

Rockford has a great history in BMX this is just another event to show off the legendary racing area.

“I really like this track, how it’s kind of a park like setting. There’s lots of trees. I think we are. You know, we’re from the south. We usually race out of Atlanta and we’re used to that just like blistering heat,” Janczeski said.

We got riders that fly in for this track. This is a historic track in the USA. BMX Rockford’s been here since 1977, which is really incredible. Being from the city of Rockford, having something that’s been operating at the level it’s operated,” Rapp said.

Saturday races begin at 9am

Sunday races begin at 8am

For more on BMX Rockford, you can visit their Facebook and website.