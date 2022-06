CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Thousands marched in Chicago for the city’s “Pride Parade.”

Sunday’s event took on more than just celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, as many in attendance said that they were marching for equality following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some were concerned that their rights could be taken away next.

This was the first time in two years that the “Pride Parade” has been held due to COVID-19.