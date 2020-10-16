Thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin may be thrown out due to errors

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin may be thrown out after election officials reportedly found mistakes after voters sent them in.

Some ballots were found to be missing signatures and addresses.

In Milwaukee, those ballots will be sent back to voters, who may get a call or text notification.

In the April primary, more than 20,000 ballots were rejected across the state.

