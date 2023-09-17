MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three 21-year-olds are dead after a head-on collision in Illinois early Friday morning.

It happened at 3:44 a.m. on Illinois Route 4, just north of Old State Route 4, in Madison County, according to Illinois State Police Troop 8.

An investigation indicated that A red 2024 Buick Verano, driven by Chase Bowles of Alton, was traveling southbound on Old State Rote 4 when he allegedly crossed the center line.

The Buick crashed head-on into a gray 2017 Ford Escape, driven by Emily K. Morton of Nixa, Missouri. Jayda N. Fulkerson of Marine was in the car as well.

Bowles, Morton and Fulkerson were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. There was no further information at the time of this writing.