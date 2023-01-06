DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine.

According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, which is against the conditions of his parole.

Police then obtained a search warrant for a home in the 900 block of Sheridan Avenue, and during the search, investigators said a gun and methamphetamine was found.

Alexandra Moyer, 27, was charged with Defacing a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm with No Firearm Owner’s Identification.

Jason Manskey, 50, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Vue was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm Without a Firearm Owners Identification, and Defacing a Firearm.

All three were taken to the Lee County Jail.