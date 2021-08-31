Three arrested, drugs and a gun recovered by Beloit Police

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men were arrested and drugs and weapons were found when Beloit Police stopped a suspect who was wanted on a warrant Sunday.

According to police, officers located Raymone Gosha, 22, in the driveway of a home in the 1100 block of Bluff Street around 7:15 p.m.

As officer approached, Gosha and two other men ran away on foot. Police say they were able to pursue and arrest all three, and recovered marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, and a handgun.

Gosha was charged with possession with intent to deliver a narcotic, possession with intent to deliver marijuana within 100 feet of a school, two counts of resisting arrest, and a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

Charreese Long, 29, of Oshkosh, was charged with resisting arrest and a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

Vontrell Varnado, 20, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

