Three arrested in Freeport after drugs and pistol found in search warrant

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday afternoon, police executed a search warrant in the 400 Block of East Prospect Terrace where they found drugs and a gun, resulting in three people being arrested.

Police allegedly found approximately 10.6 grams of cocaine, five tablets of suspected MDMA, and a gun during a search of the residence.

Dwayne Clark, 52, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, and Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite FOID.

Jacqueln Guppy, 45, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, and Possession of a Firearm without Requisite FOID.

Keeley Vanhorn, 33, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Clark and Guppy are booked in the Stephenson County jail, while Vanhorn was issued a notice to appear in court and was released.