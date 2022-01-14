Three arrested in Freeport after drugs and pistol found in search warrant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: Freeport Police Department

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday afternoon, police executed a search warrant in the 400 Block of East Prospect Terrace where they found drugs and a gun, resulting in three people being arrested.

Police allegedly found approximately 10.6 grams of cocaine, five tablets of suspected MDMA, and a gun during a search of the residence.

Dwayne Clark, 52, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, and Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite FOID.

Jacqueln Guppy, 45, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, and Possession of a Firearm without Requisite FOID.

Keeley Vanhorn, 33, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Clark and Guppy are booked in the Stephenson County jail, while Vanhorn was issued a notice to appear in court and was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories