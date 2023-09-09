SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men have been arrested following an investigation into a suspected arson in DeKalb, the DeKalb Police Department announced Friday.

Richard Chase, 65, Joshua Patton, 28, and Rasim Spaijoski, 28, each face on charge of arson stemming from a September 1 incident.

According to police reports, officials were called to 1215 Blackhawk Road, the former home of Fanatico restaurant, around 5:50 p.m. for reports an active structure fire.

Investigators later determined that arson was the cause of the fire and began collecting evidence.

Officials allege that Spaijoski paid Chase for starting the fire at the business. Chase also allegedly paid Patton to assist him with the arson.

Chase and Patton each face an additional charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Spaijoski was also charged with solicitation.

All three were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.