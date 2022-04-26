JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Three Beloit teens, ages 13, 15, and 16, were arrested early Tuesday for reportedly burglarizing a home in Janesville, which also involved dognapping and a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car.

Janesville Police said they received an alert from a homeowner that their house was being burglarized around 4 a.m. this morning.

The homeowner was not at their house but was able to see the activity on their video surveillance cameras.

When officers arrived at the house, in the 1300 block of Elida Street, they saw three suspects coming out the back door, and a car waiting in the driveway.

The three teens were chased down on foot, but the car sped away and later engaged police in pursuit down to Beloit. Police said they terminated the pursuit due to potential danger to the public.

The car was later found, abandoned, and a dog, taken from the Elida Street house, was found nearby.

Police said the car was reportedly stolen from a house in the 400 block of Cornelia in Janesville. Another car, stolen in Beloit, was found in the 1100 block of Elida Street.

The teens were charged with Burglary, Theft, Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent, and Resisting a Police Officer. One teen was charged with Possession of THC. Two were charged with probation violations and the third was on electronic monitoring.

All three were taken to the Youth Services Center.

Police say they are working to identify the driver of the stolen vehicle, who will face additional charges including dognapping and felony fleeing.