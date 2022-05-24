BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Belvidere men have been arrested and charged as part of a methamphetamine investigation by police.

Arturo Gomez, 34, Nimrod Hilliard, 36, and Jose Gonzalez, 31, were charged with Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Police said multiple agencies executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of 13th Avenue on Saturday, and evidence gathered at the scene led to the arrests.

All three men were taken to the Boone County Jail.