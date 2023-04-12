BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County “Adult Drug Court Program” celebrated its 12th graduation ceremony Wednesday.

The event took place at the Boone County Courthouse. Three drug court participants attained the requirements for graduation.

The “Adult Drug Court Program” helps nonviolent offenders with substance abuse addiction. Benefits to the individuals recovering include improving relationships with family, increased self-esteem, better health and increased likelihood for employment.

The goal of the program is to use what they have learned to positively change the course of their lives.

“Seeing somebody from the start, when they are really at rock bottom, when they are doing something’s that, and there’s no way we think that person can get through a program like this,” said Jenny Crotchett, drug coordinator and probation officer. “And then seeing them proud of every step of the way, proud of the fact they have done 10 days of clean time, 30 days of clean time, and then we have these guys today, who in the lowest number was in the 500s, so it’s a great accomplishment.”

Residents can contact find more information about the “Adult Drug Court Program” on Boone County’s website.