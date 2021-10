BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) – A Boone County homeowner assessed the damage left after a car slammed into their front porch.

Boone County firefighters said that three vehicles collided into each other near Business 20 and Garden Prairie Road. One of the vehicles crashed into the front porch of a house.

One person was taken to the hospital, and the severity of their injuries are unknown. Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.