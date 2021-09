ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A three-car crash on Kilburn Ave. caused the road to be shut down on Friday.

No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Two cars at the scene were on fire, but the fire department was able to stop the blaze, according to Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. An Illinois State Police officer was also on the scene directing traffic.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.