Three cars stolen from Beloit auto dealership

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are searching for four car thieves who broke into Bryden Motors and stole three vehicles.

According to Beloit Police, the suspects arrived in a white Infiniti Q60 around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 29th, to the dealership on Broad Street, broke a glass window to enter the service area, and stole a gray Dodge Durango, gray Jeep Patriot, and gray Jeep Grand Cherokee from the service garage.

One vehicle was recovered in Chicago, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.