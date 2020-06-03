Three charged with damaging property following Tuesday night protest in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Following several peaceful protests Tuesday night, Rockford Police arrested a woman and two teens for breaking store windows and riding an ATV through the front lawn of the police station.

Rockford Police say several people in a crowd of otherwise peaceful protesters threw rocks at a squad car around 8:35 p.m. at W. State Street and Church Street, causing police officers to move in to assist. The crowd dispersed and no arrests were made, no officers were injured, and the squad car sustained minor damage, police said.

At 10:15 p.m., Winnebago County Deputies say they witnessed suspects who threw rocks through the window of a vacant building at 231 N. Church Street.

Two of the suspects were arrested, including Yvette Larks, 32, and a 17-year-old juvenile. Each were charged with Mob Action and Resisting Arrest.

At 10:45 p.m., police say a 16-year-old was seen riding an ATV on the front lawn of the District 1 headquarters, causing damage. The suspect was caught and arrested, and was charged with Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, and Aggravated Fleeing.

