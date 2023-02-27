JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing property from an acquaintance’s home after finding the person dead, instead of alerting authorities.

According to police, the deceased was found dead around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, in a home in the 1400 block of Center Avenue. Instead of reporting the death, the acuaintance called others to the home and stole a shotgun, jewelry, two televisions, and other items.

At 2:06 p.m., Janesville Police were notified of the death. Members of the Street Crimes Unit and detectives investigated, leading to police serving a search warrant at 330 1/2 Linn Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police said some of the stolen property was found at that location.

Tricia Moen, 41, was charged with Party to the Crime of Burglary and Party to the Crime of Theft of a Firearm.

Al Atkins, 33, was charged with Party to the Crime of Burglary and Party to the Crime of Theft of a Firearm.

Timothy Tustin, 25, was charged with Burglary and Theft of a Firearm.

Police said some of the stolen property has yet to be recovered, and other people may be involved in the crime.