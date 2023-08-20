CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Chicago teens were killed in shootings over the weekend, with a dozen being wounded

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and chest around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of Calumet Height’s C. Cregier Avenue, according to WMAQ. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Two teens aged 16 and 17 were shot in the lower abdomen in the Galewood Park earlier in the evening. Shauntice Wilburn, 17, was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.

Another man, aged 18, was confirmed Sunday morning to have been killed in a separate shooting.

Twelve people between the ages of 14-18 were confirmed as of Sunday morning to have been shot.