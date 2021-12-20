Three dead in Belvidere home

UPDATE: One man and two of his children were found in the home. All had gunshot wounds, but their official cause of death will not be determined until the coroner can complete an autopsy.



The man found was Andrew Hintt.

The case is being investigated as a triple homicide.

The landlord of the property found the people dead. The landlord discovered the bodies after family members requested a wellness check.

The address is 628 Union Avenue, Belvidere.

BELVIDERE, Ill,. (WTVO) – Belvidere Police say they found what appeared to be an adult and 2 children deceased in a residence on the 600 block of Union Avenue in Belvidere.

A 911 call came into Boone County Dispatch reporting a body had been found in the residence. The call was made around 9:45pm Sunday, December 19.

Illinois State Police and the Boone County Coroner are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact, 24 hours a day, the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.

Anonymous reports can be made by contacting Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-547-7867 (815-547-stop) and boonecountycrimestoppers.com.

Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1000.00