Three former elementary schools in Rockford to be sold as land banks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three former Rockford elementary schools could soon have a new identity. The former King, Dennis and Nelson Elementary schools will be sold as land banks.

All three buildings were demolished over four years ago as part of District 205’s School Consolidation Plan.

The Northern Illinois Land Bank Authority took over the sites four months ago. The plan is to work with the city and find a private investor to develop the land.

“I think there is a lot of upside when working with these kinds of parcels in making, strengthening, the neighborhood identity and having the neighborhood have a say in what the future of that area is,” said Executive Director Michael Dunn Jr.

Residents in the nearby neighborhoods will have a say in how the land will be developed. To learn more on how, click here.

