WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Biden-Harris reelection campaign has tapped three Illinois politicians to sit on a new national advisory board.

They will be among 50 people in the Democratic party who will take a leadership role in delivering the campaign’s message and engaging voters across the country.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will serve as chair of the board.

The members from Illinois include Governor JB Pritzker and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Nikki Budzinski.

Among other duties, board members will participate in media interviews and assist the campaign with fundraising.